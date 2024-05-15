Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($6.98). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($26.94) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($7.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($28.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($24.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($16.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.94) EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.23) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDGL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $210.98 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $302.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.73 and a 200 day moving average of $220.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $961,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 380.7% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 5,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 43,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $3,338,894.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $123,118.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,529.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $3,338,894.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,118.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,496 shares of company stock valued at $31,362,420. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

