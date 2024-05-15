Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXE. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cormark increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.28.

NXE opened at C$9.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 1.82. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

