Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06).
NexGen Energy Stock Performance
NXE opened at C$9.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 1.82. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.14.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
