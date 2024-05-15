Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Stevanato Group S.p.A. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €34.29 ($36.87).

NYSE STVN opened at €21.34 ($22.95) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €20.01 ($21.52) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.78.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,615 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after purchasing an additional 327,960 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after purchasing an additional 794,391 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,423,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 763.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,558,000 after buying an additional 1,613,075 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

