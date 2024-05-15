Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Issued By William Blair

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

USPH stock opened at $106.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 143.09%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,197.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $193,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,053 shares of company stock worth $1,583,898. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

