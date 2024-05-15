Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 32.8 %

Shares of AMC opened at $6.89 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.69.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after buying an additional 4,617,007 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,270,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.