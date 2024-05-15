Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) Reduced by Cormark (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Cormark dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Cormark also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.
155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance
155675 has a 12 month low of C$49.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.32.
About 155675 (BLD.TO)
Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 155675 (BLD.TO)
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.