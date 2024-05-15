Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) Reduced by Cormark (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Cormark dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Cormark also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

155675 (BLD.TO) ( TSE:BLD Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$63.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.97 million.



Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

