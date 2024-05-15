Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Reduced by Analyst

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for agilon health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

agilon health Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of AGL stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in agilon health by 98.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 18.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth about $235,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

