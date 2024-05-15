Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Cut by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.93) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.89). The consensus estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.86) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $80.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.72% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

