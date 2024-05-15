Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.27. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s FY2024 earnings at $32.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.71 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABG. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

ABG opened at $243.10 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.77.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,261,000 after purchasing an additional 65,872 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 328,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,417,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 278,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,624,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

