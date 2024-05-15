Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for BeiGene, Ltd. Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BeiGene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.36) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.53). The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($8.23) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BGNE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $160.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.63. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $245.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.35.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.34) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BeiGene by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in BeiGene by 1,346.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in BeiGene by 1,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,186,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 53.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

