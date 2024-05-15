Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FS KKR Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $20.13 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,998 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,520,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 573,086 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $9,982,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

