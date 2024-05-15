Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Immunocore in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $55.85 on Monday. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 102.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 63,232 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after buying an additional 90,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

