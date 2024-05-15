Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Pharvaris Cut by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $20.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth $812,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth $7,994,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at $22,440,000. Finally, venBio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 654,832 shares during the period.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

