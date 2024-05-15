Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $11.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $140.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $74.93 and a 52-week high of $143.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $323,251,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

