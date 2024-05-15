Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Stepan Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stepan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $87.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.84. Stepan has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $174,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,916,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $174,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,676 shares in the company, valued at $21,916,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,637 shares of company stock valued at $957,940. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

