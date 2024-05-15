Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Lifted by Analyst

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of VRDN opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

