Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,425 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after buying an additional 724,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hexcel by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after buying an additional 864,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Hexcel by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,254,000 after buying an additional 231,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

