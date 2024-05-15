Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Dynavax Technologies Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

DVAX opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 14.10. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after buying an additional 95,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 231,731 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,730 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

