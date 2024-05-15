Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Personalis, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Personalis in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Personalis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PSNL. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.91. Personalis has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 58.31% and a negative net margin of 124.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 149.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 420,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 493,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

