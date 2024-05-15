Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allbirds in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allbirds’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Allbirds had a negative net margin of 60.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The business had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million.

BIRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

BIRD stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 272,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

