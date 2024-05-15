Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 994.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 265,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 133,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 109.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

