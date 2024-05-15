Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Modiv Industrial, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Modiv Industrial in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Modiv Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv Industrial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Modiv Industrial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $15.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. Modiv Industrial has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $146.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.22.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Modiv Industrial stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Modiv Industrial worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Modiv Industrial

In related news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $62,191.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,972 shares in the company, valued at $11,096,563.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,045 shares of company stock worth $15,597 and have sold 5,953 shares worth $101,438. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -244.68%.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Featured Articles

