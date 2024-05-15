Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Increased by Atb Cap Markets

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$246.00 to C$248.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$237.08.

WSP stock opened at C$217.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$218.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$201.81. WSP Global has a one year low of C$166.75 and a one year high of C$230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

