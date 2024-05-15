Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Raised by B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

SVC stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 137.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 490.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -95.24%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

