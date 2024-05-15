Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Burford Capital Limited Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Burford Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Burford Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,631,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,890,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $18,108,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,327,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 703,518 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 289,416 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

