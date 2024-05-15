Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Decreased by Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Up 2.9 %

HTL stock opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$213.86 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.33. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$1.68.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

