Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Decreased by Analyst

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report issued on Friday, May 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.40 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 6.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 148.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 1,185,632 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,108,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

