QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 182 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $250.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.79. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $198.52 and a 1 year high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,486. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

