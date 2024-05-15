QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,858 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.9154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently -96.87%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

