QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,291 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,424 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,239,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock worth $492,197,000 after buying an additional 102,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,364,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $489,178,000 after acquiring an additional 293,464 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $215.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.26 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.