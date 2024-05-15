QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,142 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Twist Bioscience worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $55,658.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,816,830.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,415 shares of company stock valued at $614,504. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

