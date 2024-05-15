QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in PDD by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

PDD Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average is $129.04. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.98 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

