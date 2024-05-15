QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,259 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Hilltop by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hilltop by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In related news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $924,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,135.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $94,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $924,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,135.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hilltop Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HTH opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $285.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

