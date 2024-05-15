QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after purchasing an additional 371,721 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 87,688 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 185,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,073,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,032,000 after buying an additional 36,748 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.0 %

APO stock opened at $110.89 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,292,000 shares of company stock worth $143,664,400 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

