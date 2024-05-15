QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX stock opened at $138.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,164 shares of company stock worth $23,078,442. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

