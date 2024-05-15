QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,503,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $115.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.76. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

