QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,441 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,938 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

