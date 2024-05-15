QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,943,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 403,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,855,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,311,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,098,000 after buying an additional 283,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of FR opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

