QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Primoris Services worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Primoris Services by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 108.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Primoris Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PRIM opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,448 shares of company stock worth $3,198,349 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

