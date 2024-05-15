QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.07 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,144,000 after acquiring an additional 77,595 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $2,259,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 168,738 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

