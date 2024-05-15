QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,836,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after buying an additional 225,530 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 621,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,961,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,627,000 after buying an additional 105,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $150.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day moving average is $136.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

