QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,442 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,442 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.95. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

