Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Director William Frederick Morris Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) Director William Frederick Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,600.00.

Quarterhill Stock Down 0.6 %

QTRH stock opened at C$1.66 on Wednesday. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$191.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QTRH shares. Cormark raised their price objective on Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Quarterhill from C$1.80 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

