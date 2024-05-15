Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 189,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 635,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 790,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,844,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. 4,774,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,248,230. The company has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

