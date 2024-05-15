Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.90 and its 200-day moving average is $283.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

