Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.42% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 23,563 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

GNMA traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. 4,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,754. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.