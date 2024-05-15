Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 308,992 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,719 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

