Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,514 iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 236,652 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

