Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 60,495 VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,495 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of VAALCO Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 30,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 572,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:EGY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. 607,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.32.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.53 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About VAALCO Energy

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.