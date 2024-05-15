Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,372 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,372 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $10.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $486.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.17 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

